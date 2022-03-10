Malawi Energy Minister threatens to name MPs accused of siphoning fuel from ESCOM

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola says some Members of Parliament (MPs) were part of a cartel that was illegally drawing fuel from Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

He made the allegations today in Parliament while responding to questions.

It was revealed in 2020 that some people, suspected to be those connected to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime, were drawing fuel from ESCOM sometimes amounting to 400 litres per day, without rendering services to the company.

Matola said some MPs were also part of the cartel which he argued has left ESCOM in a financial crisis. He threatened to bring the list of the culprits to Parliament and read out the names for Malawians to know the people.

“It is a cartel…some of these people are here madam Speaker…we will track them down” said the minister.

He then asked the Speaker to give him time on Monday to read out the names.

Reacting to the allegations, Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central Ben Phiri, who was a minister in the DPP administration said Matola has no moral ground to talk about ESCOM since the ESCOM building was destroyed by fire while Matola was also Minister of Energy in the Joyce Banda administration.