Father, three children die in Blantyre

A father and three children have died at Chileka in Blantyre.

Police say the children died in their sleep while the father died after learning of the children’s death.

Police Spokesperson for the Southern Region, Ramsey Mushane, has confirmed the incident.

He added that investigations are underway to establish the cause of the children’s death.

There are also social media reports indicating that the mother of the children has also died due to the shock of the tragedy. Police were yet to verify the reports.

Last week, four children from the same family died after drowning in a dam at Thikiti village in the area of Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje.