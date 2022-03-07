Malawi College of Accountancy student drowns in Monkey Bay

A 21-year-old Malawi College of Accountancy student died after he drowned in Lake Malawi where he went for swimming in Monkey Bay, Mangochi District.

Monkey Bay Police Station Publicist Sergeant Alice Sichali identified the deceased as Solomon Magombo from Chileka Village in Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre District.

Sichali said the incident took place on Sunday at Cape Maclear Fisheries Cottage.

The Publicist added that Magombo together with his fellow students from Malawi College of Accountancy, Blantyre Campus, went to Cape Maclear Fisheries Cottage for an education visit.

“On the morning of March 6 2022, the deceased went to swim into Lake Malawi whilst drunk and it was around 0830 hours when his friends discovered that he was missing”, she explained

She went on to say that a search was mounted into the lake whereby he was found already dead.

The matter was reported to police, who in turn visited the scene and took the dead body to Monkey Bay Health Centre.

Postmortem conducted established that he died due to suffocation.