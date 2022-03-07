Malawi Immigration deports two Pakistani nationals

The Immigration Department and Citizenship Services has through the Central Region Immigration Office deported two Pakistani Nationals for violating the country’s immigration laws.

Confirming the development was public relations officer for Central Region Immigration Office Inspector Pasqually Zulu who told this publication that the two were deported on Sunday March 6, 2022.

Inspector Zulu then identified the two deportees as Arshad Shakeel, 26 and Rehman Abdul aged 18.

He further explained that the deportation comes in after the two served six months custodial sentence at Maula and Kachere Young Offenders prisons respectively for contravening Immigration laws

“Yes, this is true, the central region immigration department has deported these two Pakistan nationals. The duo has left the country through Kamuzu International Airport on Sunday March 6, at exactly 13: 53 PM,” explained Zulu.

According to Zulu, this is a second deportation done within the week at the Central Region Immigration Office following another deportation of a Pakistan national who was identified as Hassan Tahir.

It is reported that Tahir who was arrested for illegal stay by permit inspection and enforcement team, was deported on the 1st of March through the same Kamuzu International Airport.

Meanwhile, the Immigration Department and Citizenship Services is urging the general public to keep on feeding authorities with tips whenever they suspect breaking of immigration laws by immigrants.