Zomba District Council approves K19 billion Budget

By: Raphael Likaka

Zomba District Council has passed its 2022-2023 budget pegged at 19.8 billion kwacha.

Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Khwilipa expressed delight that the budget is now passed and communities will start having their development projects.

Councillor Khwilipa asked both councilors and Members of Parliament to be working together in these projects for the betterment of the community.

Zomba District Commissioner, Dr. Smart Gwedemula said the budget will change people’s lives in the villages. He asked councillors and Members of Parliament to use the funds as outlined in the budget.

“I should ask you councillors and honourables to use the funds for their intended purposes as it is in the budget.” said Gwedemula.

The District commissioner also outlined some of the activities that are happening to increase financial stand of the council. He said the council has constructed Songani market, Thondwe and Jali bus depots and Bwaila guest house.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta, said she was not happy with the allocation to the youth. She said the youth are in large numbers in the district and they are looking for jobs and allocating a little amount to this sector is killing the youth.

“I’m not happy with the allocation to the youth, I feel it’s little considering growing numbers of the youth in the district but all in all, I’m happy that the budget has now been passed,” said Kwelepeta.

Few weeks ago, the council failed to pass the resolution on the budget saying there were a lot of hitches.