Man gets 10 years in prison for attempting to rape pregnant woman

Senior Grade Magistrate Court in Mzuzu has sentenced a man identified as Edgar Lungu to 10 years in prison with hard labour for attempting to rape a pregnant woman.

The court through state prosecutor Inspector Makiyi heard that on February 23, 2022 the victim went to Enukweni health center for antenal and after everything she hired a motorcycle to Kamata bridge.

At around 18:00 hours, she started walking going home. Lungu was also going in the same direction and after walking a short distance he run after the woman. He grabbed her with force and took her to nearby bush with intention to rape.

Two men rescued the woman and the issue was reported to Enukweni Police Unit. Officers later arrested Lungu.

Appearing in court, Lungu pleaded guilty to the charge levelled against him.

In mitigation, Lungu prayed for leniency, saying he is a first offender.

In submission, the prosecutor asked the court to give him a stiff punishment to deter other would be offenders.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda concurred with the state’s submission and slapped the convict with 10-year jail term.

Lungu hails from Msafili Village Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba District.