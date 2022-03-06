Devotion: Pray without stopping

1 Thessalonians 5: 17 “Pray without ceasing.”

The opening scripture admonishes us to pray continually without stopping. This doesn’t mean we should pray for the same thing all the days of our life. It simply means we should live a life of prayer always.

Pray when you feel like praying. Pray when you don’t feel like praying.

Luke 22:44-46 “Being in agony he prayed more earnestly. His sweat became like great drops of blood falling down on the ground. When he rose up from his prayer, he came to the disciples, and found them sleeping because of grief, and said to them, “Why do you sleep? Rise and pray that you may not enter into temptation.”

Prayer is not seasonal. Make prayer part of your daily activities. Devote yourself to prayer.

Colossians 4: 2 “Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful.”

Someone said you should pray until something happens. But I say even if something has happened continue the life of prayer. Don’t stop or backslide simply because you have what you were asking for. Pray to fellowship with God, pray as thanksgiving to Him, pray for salvation of many and pray for different issues in your community and the world. There are enough reasons to keep you in prayer till Christ comes. Pray always and don’t lose heart.

Luke 18: 1 ” And he told them a parable to the effect that they ought always to pray and not lose heart.”

Life of prayer needs discipline. Have a set time for prayer and stick to it. Continue in your prayer life and don’t give up.

Romans 12:12 – Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation; continuing instant in prayer.

Additional scripture: Ephesians 6:18 – Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints

PRAYER: Thank you Father for teaching me to live the life of prayer all the time. I will pray without ceasing whether I have physical needs or not. I will always fellowship with you and also pray for others. In Jesus Name. Amen.

