TEEM graduates 62 in theological studies in Zomba

Theological Education by Extension in Malawi (TEEM), an affiliate of University of Malawi, on Friday awarded 62 graduands with Diploma in theology during its graduation ceremony at Zomba CCAP hall .

Speaking at the event, Guest of honor who is also the Vice chancellor of the University of Malawi, Professor Alfred Mtenje encouraged the graduates saying meaningful education enhances development and any component of education is vital in a development agenda.

“In a country that wants to embark on a meaningful development must also embrace the idea of education, even in Malawi 2063 agenda the component of education has been recognized, since education is very central to development,” Mtenje explained.

“We have encouraged our graduates that they must maintain moral integrity because that’s what Malawi wants, Malawi wants human capital to be upright morally and assist the country in development,” he added.

In his words Executive director of Theological education by Extension in Malawi (TEEM) Rev. Canon Martin Kalimbe expressed his gratitude for the graduation ceremony which has come to pass after it was delayed since last year due to the Covid Pandemic.

Kalimbe further encourage the graduates to practice what they have learnt and further their studies.

One of the graduants, a well-known Psychologist, Professor Chioza Bandawe waved congratulations to his fellow graduants saying theology affects the life of everybody since a number of people believe in God. He then encouraged his fellow Graduating students that life is about growth and continuous improvement.

Out of the total 62 Diploma in Theology graduates, 13 have graduated with passes and 47 with credits, while professor Chioza Bandawe and Catherine Makombe scooped distinctions.