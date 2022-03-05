Man jailed 20 years for raping child

Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda yesterday sentenced 35-year-old Malizani Sitobeni to 20 years in prison with hard labour for raping a 10-year-old child.

The court through state Sub Inspector Jusiwell heard that in July 2021 the victim’s mother noticed that the child was releasing some abnormal fluid which prompted the mother to quiz her.

Prosecutor Juziwell added that the victim revealed to her mother that she was sexually abused by Sitobeni and was threatened not to report.

The matter was reported at Ekwendeni Police Unit where the child was issued with a referral letter to the hospital. The results from Ekwendeni Mission Hospital confirmed that the victim was defiled.

Sitobeni pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him, prompting the state to parade five witnesses after which he was found guilty as charged.

In mitigation, Juziwell prayed for leniency, saying he is a first offender.

Passing judgement, the Senior Resident Magistrate court concurred with the state’s submission and slapped the convict with 20-year jail term.

Sitobweni hails from Nyalungu Village Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje.