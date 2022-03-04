Man fined K70,000 for damaging mother in-law’s crops

The Dowa Third Grade Magistrate’s Court has ordered a 25-year-old man to pay a fine of K70,000 or in default serve 18 months in prison with hard labour for damaging maize crops belonging to his mother in-law.

State prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda told the court that the convict Pilirani Dzobwe on the night of February 13, 2022 at Kasitomu Village in Dowa District wilfully and unlawfully damaged green maize plants belonging to his mother in-law Bitinesi Nepiyala of Kasitomu Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

The damaged green maize plants are valued at K50,000.

State prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda further told the court that the convict maliciously damaged the green maize plants to force his mother in-law to allow him take back home his wife after separation.

Appearing before court, Dzobwe pleaded guilty to a charge of malicious damage contrary to Section 344 of the Penal Code.

In his submission, state prosecutor Sergeant Joseph Banda asked the court to pass a stiff punishment to the offender as a deterrent to others with similar intentions.

Passing sentence, Third Grade Magistrate Chifundo Matchaya ordered the convict to pay a fine of K70,000 or in default serve 18 months imprisonment with hard labour.

Out of the fine, K50,000 will be treated as a compensation to the victim.

The convict, Pilirani Dzobwe, comes from Nyanda Wakhate Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.