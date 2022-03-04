Anti-Corruption protesters march in Lilongwe

Malawians led by a grouping called Citizens against Impunity and Corruption marched today in Lilongwe where they expressed anger over high levels of corruption in Malawi.

At Lilongwe District Council, Malawi Police fired teargas to disperse the protesters.

The protesters marched from Community Centre Ground through Bwalo la Njobvu up to old town where the Lilongwe District Council Offices are located.

The protesters initially wanted to demonstrate on March 2 against a corruption suspect who has dragged Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief Martha Chizuma to court over a leaked audio clip.

Lilongwe District Commissioner Lawford Palani gave permission to the protesters but later cancelled the approval saying he had been advised that the matter is in court.

The demonstrations today were aimed at issuing a warning to the DC for standing in the way of the protesters in their bid to reach out to corruption suspects.

When protesters arrived at the DC’s office, they started pelting stones at buildings and cars and police reacted by firing teargas to disperse them.

The protesters later returned and one of the leaders Sylvester Ayuba James read a petition which condemned the DC’s conduct, saying it fortified their view that the DC’s office is working with dark forces of corruption to protect suspects.

“We ask your office to never interfere in the efforts to deal with corruption in this country. In this war, if you cannot be on the side of the people then you are an enemy of the state,” Ayuba said.

He added that the protesters will embark on a series of demonstrations against individuals and institutions involved in corruption across the country.

In his speech after receiving the petition, Palani said his office is open to Malawians and the issues raised in the petition have been noted.

“We will look into the issues in order to resolve them as we go forward,” said Palani.