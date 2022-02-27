Moyale Barracks unveil 2022 kit

Moyale Barracks Football Club on Saturday unveiled its official home and away kits for 2022 season sponsored by Medhealth company.

Chairperson for the Board of Trustees for Medhealth, Bright Kamanga, said his insurance company is always associated with success.

“We invest in people and that is why we have partnered with Moyale Barracks sports teams because it is part of our corporate social responsibility,” Kamanga said.

The Commanding Officer for Moyale Barracks, Thokozani Chazema, thanked Medhealth for assisting Moyale Barracks Football Club.

“As a Barracks, we always appreciate the cordial existence. We enjoy our partnership with Medhealth company. They really are doing a lot to bring Moyale Barracks sports to somewhere on top,” said Chazema.

Captain of the team Lloyd Njaliwa also thanked Medhealth for the gesture and promised to work hard as a team.

“To us it is a big motivation and we promise to work extra hard and as a team. We agreed to fight for the championship, the only reward that we can give to our bosses is to bring the trophy and cups home,” he said.

The 2022 Tnm Super League is expected to kick off on 12 March a week after kickoff of Charity shield.