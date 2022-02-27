Anglican Church opens Chilipa Health Centre

By Raphael Likaka

Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire has opened Chilipa Health Centre which has been constructed with funds amounting to K92 million and is expected to serve about 17,000 people in Senior Chief Mlumbe in Zomba.

Funds for the health centre came from St. Luke’s of Netherlands.

Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire, Brighton Vita Malasa who was guest of at the ceremony said Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire decided to build the health center at Chilipa to serve the people around the area after observing that they fail to access health services because of a long distance to next health facilities.

He therefore asked the government to build more health facilities in hard to reach areas where people fail to access health services and further asked the government to allocate more financial resources to the Ministry of Health to ensure effective and efficient health delivery.

“Let me appeal to government to add more financial resources in the current national budget because what is allocated to the Ministry is not adequate,” he added.

He also called on health personnel at the new health facility to be dedicated to duty and be compassionate to reflect the church’ s value saying Chilipa Health Centre is a faith based facility

“I’m appealing to you the health personnel to show love and care to patients,” Bishop Malasa said.

Hospital Administrator for Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire, Winasi Boma, said construction of the health center at Chilipa means that people around the area will now access health services within walking distance.

He asked people in the areas to take good care of the new facility by avoiding vandalising and stealing property.

“Let me appeal to chiefs around this area that you should tell your subjects to take good care of the new facility because this is your asset,” Boma added.

Senior Chief Mlumbe commended the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire for constructing the health centre saying this will improve health delivery in Chilipa and other surrounding areas.

He therefore advised the health personnel to avoid selling drugs to private clinics, saying this defeats the whole purpose of constructing health facilities closer to people.

Senior Chief Mlumbe also asked the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire to construct a mortuary at Chilipa Health Centre.