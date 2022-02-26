Govt assures soldiers of improved welfare  

Deputy Minister of Defence Harry Mlekanjala Mkandawire has assured Malawi Defence Force (MDF) that the Government has the welfare of soldiers at heart, saying the Tonse Alliance administration will see to it that soldiers’ welfare greatly improves.

The Deputy Minister made the remarks when he met the country’s Water Boards together with MDF officers over the week to address the water bills issue which have been there for years.

Mkandawire was accompanied by Principal Secretary Erica Maganga and met with officials from Malawi Defence Force and Executive Officers from all Water boards – LWB, CRWB, NRWB, SRWB, and BWB.

He welcomed the planned installation of prepaid meters by April this year in all MDF institutions to avoid overdue arrears that affect the smooth running of water boards operations.

“Government has the welfare of our men in uniform at heart. Water installation should be considered so that issues of unpaid bills should resolved once and for all,” he explained.

He then advised the water boards to make sure that all the meters should be up to standard to avoid unrealistic billing.

On road infrastructures, the deputy minister said it will ensure that MDF road network is improved by providing streets lights as well as constructing good roads.

Apart from road infrastructure, government is planning to construct 10,000 houses for security providers including Malawi Police Services (MPs) and Malawi Prisons.