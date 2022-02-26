Armed robbers steal over K109 million from FDH bank

Two robbers armed with a pistol entered into FDH Bank Mzimba branch this morning and went away with K109 million.

The criminals threatened workers with the pistol to open the cash chest.

Northern Region Police spokesperson Maurice Chapola has confirmed the incident.

Reports indicate that the two knocked on the door of the bank and were allowed to enter. They then threatened workers on duty using a pistol and tied two of the workers.

The workers were forced to open the cash chest from where the robbers stole over K109 million. The criminals stuffed the money in bags before speeding away in their vehicle.

It is alleged that the two men were using a Honda freed and one was wearing an FDH branded T-shirt.

Meanwhile, police at Mzimba have detained some of the Bank’s employees who were on duty at the time of the robbery.

Chapola said the law enforcers have since commenced investigations into the matter.