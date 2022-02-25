Eagles sign Brighton Munthali

Blue Eagles have completed the signing of Brighton Munthali from Silver Strikers on a two-year deal.

The Police based side confirmed the development on Friday through the club’s official Facebook page.

“It’s BRIGHT this morning at Nankhaka. Welcome Brighton Munthali. Two-year contract penned,” reads the clubn statement.

The Flames goalkeeper saw his playing time reduced at area 47 when he lost his position to Charles Thom.

Munthali is one of the new faces that have arrived in area 30 ahead of the new season.

The likes of Sankhani Mkandawire, Ben Manyozo and Arthur Moffat are some of the new players to have joined Eliya Kananji’s side.

Last season, Blue Eagles survived relegation on the last day of the season, thanks to their 3-1 victory over Mighty Wanderers FC.

Meanwhile, Karonga United on Thursday announced the signing of former Mzuzu Warriors midfielder Lackson Sangano on a two-year deal.

On Wednesday, Nyasa Big Bullets also made the double signing of Mphatso Magaleta and Hadji Wali after the duo impressed Coach Kalisto Pasuwa during a two-week trial.

Teams continue strengthening their squads ahead of the new season which kicks off on 5th March, 2022.