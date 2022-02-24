State House office hit by thugs

Criminals on Sunday stole stole from an office block at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, Malawi Police have confirmed.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the thugs went away with a 50 metre razor wire stolen from housing administration office.

He, however, argued that there is no cause for alarm since the criminal act did not occur inside the Sanjika Palace.

He said: “The building is metres away from the Sanjika Palace and nothing was tampered with inside the fence apart from the protective wire.”

Kadadzera added that police have enhanced security at the office block and have launched a manhunt for the criminals.

According to a police report on the incident, the office block is manned by two security officers during the night.

State House refused to comment on the issue saying it relates to the security of the President.

Governance and security expert Sheriff Kaisi said in an interview with the local media that attacks on such highly protected areas paint a bad picture.

Over the past months, there have been several attacks at highly protected areas. A few weeks ago, a criminal stole a firearm at Zomba Police Station and car batteries were stolen from vehicles at Lilongwe Police Station.

Since January, at least five security guards have been killed while on duty across Malawi.