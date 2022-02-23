Wali, Magaleta sign for Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has completed the signings of defender Hadji Wali and midfielder Mphatso Magaleta on long term contracts.

The duo has joined The People’s Team as free agents from Silver Strikers and Ntopwa FC, respectively.

Wali and Magaleta arrived at Bullets a fortnight ago for assessment and have been training with the TNM Super League champions before signing three-year deals after impressing head coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

The two players spoke to club media on Wednesday:

“I am very delighted to join this big team. It’s a dream come true for me to finally play for The People’s Team. Thanks to the head coach and management for trusting me to become a member of this team and I can’t wait to start playing and repay them on the pitch,” said Wali, a former Malawi U-20 captain.

On his part, Magaleta said: “It feels incredible arriving at Bullets as my new home and I am very grateful to coach Pasuwa for giving me this opportunity. I want to promise the fans and everyone at the club that I will work hard to help bring more success and trophies on top of maintaining the winning culture, which is associated with this big club.”

Source: Bullets Media