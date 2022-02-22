MCP says Tonse partners free to choose their own presidential candidates

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has reaffirmed that President Lazarus Chakwera will be the party’s torchbearer in the 2025 presidential elections and has told Tonse Alliance partners, such as UTM, that they are free to choose their own candidates.

On Sunday, Second Vice President of the ruling Malawi Congress Party Harry Mkandawire told party officials in Mzuzu that President Lazarus Chakwera will be the party’s presidential candidate in 2025 elections.

Commenting on the issue, MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said Mkandawire’s statement represents the position of the party.

He said the other eight parties, which helped Chakwera to become president in 2020, can also choose their own presidential candidates for the 2025 presidential elections.

“I must emphasize that the other parties are very free to make their own positions because the deputy president was only making a position for MCP and this has nothing to do with other parties,” said Munthali in an interview with The Nation.

He added that the alliance was not established to kill individual parties in the alliance and parties are free to go alone in elections.

Chakwera won the 2020 presidential elections after teaming up with UTM led by Vice President Saulos Chilima and other parties such as People’s Party and Alliance for Democracy.

The electoral coalition under the Tonse Alliance allowed Chakwera to get over 50 percent of total votes cast.

In reaction, UTM Party spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo said UTM is focused on ensuring that Malawi attains the much-needed socio-economic growth.

“We will, therefore, not lose focus with the furore of 2025 Presidential Election. We, the UTM, place our full confidence in the judgement of Malawians who shall guide us on events leading to 2025,” Mwenifumbo said.

Meanwhile, political commentator Humphrey Mvula has condemned Mkandawire over his remarks, saying they could destabilize the Tonse Alliance

“Chakwera needs a stable government to deliver on Tonse promises. Mkandawire’s statement may antagonize alliance partners. He is literally putting the President in an awkward situation. The President needs his partners to run the government,” said Mvula.