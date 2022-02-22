Immigration Dept. intercepts 93 Ethiopian migrants  

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services on Monday intercepted 93 Ethiopians who were travelling in a lorry around Chiskombe area in Mzimba.

The Ethiopians were arrested for illegal entry into the country.

Malawi Immigration Public Relations Officer for the North Francis Chitambuli said the migrants were while hiding under a tarpaulin at the back of a 7 tonner lorry which was coming from the direction of Karonga to Mzuzu.

All the 93 Ethiopians failed to produce their passports and did not present themselves to immigration officers to legalise their entry.

Police also arrested assistant driver of the lorry, 26-year-old Yona Kamanga from Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba.

All the suspects are under police custody awaiting to answer charges of illegal entry contrary to Section 21 Subsection 1 of the Malawi Immigration Act while the Malawian will answer the offence of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants to enter the country contrary to Section 36 of the Immigration Act.

The vehicle which was used to ferry the suspected illegal immigrants has been impounded but its driver is currently on the run.