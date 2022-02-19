Exit Namadingo, enter Mitengeli: Peter Mazunda takes charge of the central region based chorale

Renowned arts enthusiast Peter Mazunda has retired from his retirement having taken on board Mitengeli Choir after parting ways with Malawi’s most followed musician Patience Namadingo about a year ago.

Mazunda has made the announcement earlier today. In his message, Mazunda has said people’s unwavering support has moved him to reconsider his decision to part ways with the art.

“You’ve trusted and encouraged me to reconsider my passion for art. If not for your unwavering support in the past 245 days, I would’ve permanently retired,” reads part of Mazunda’s message in partial.

He has added that his return to the art is in the name of taking the industry to greater heights.

He said: “I owe you the very best, and the only thing I can give back to you is my passion for Malawi music: to nurture it and see it grow tremendously.”

The veteran videographer and artists’ manager parted ways with Namadingo in the past year. He cited a switch of focus to farming as the reason for cutting ties with Namadingo.

Mitengeli introduced themselves on the music scene with their ballad called Ndalama which features Namadingo, a few years ago. Then they earned a management deal with Namartists.