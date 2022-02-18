Malawi Police Service says it is in control of security situation  

By Mwayi Nsaliwa

Malawi Police Service has been forced to release a statement after incidents where the police were targeted by criminals.

In a statement yesterday, Malawi Police Service Public officer James Kadadzera said they are aware of the public concern caused by some criminal incidents that have occurred recently.

“We would like to assure the nation that the service is in control of the security situation in the country and there is no cause for alarm,”

Over the past week, criminals have targeted police stations.

During the night of 12 – 13 February, a gang of criminal stormed Lilongwe Police Station where they stole four car batteries and other property from vehicles that had been impounded for different reasons.

Police have since arrested tree people over the incident and some of the stolen items have been recovered.

On 14 February at around 5am, a criminal broke into Zomba Police Station and went away wit a riffle that was loaded with ten rounds of ammunition.

Tree officers who were on duty on the have since been arrested for negligence.

Kadadzera said the police are also closing in on the criminal and they are confident that they will arrested the thief.

Yesterday, a speeding vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man hit to death a 26-year-old police officer yesterday at a traffic check at Mpima Forest along Mangochi- Liwonde road.

The officer has been identified as Patricia Chinguwo who was working with Mangochi Police Station.

the Toyota Sienta registration number MH 8641 was driven by Saidi Malora, 28, and he has since been charged with murder.