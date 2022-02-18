Airtel donates Braille materials to two schools

Airtel Malawi has donated assistive devices to students with visual impairment at Blantyre Secondary School and Mulanje Vocational Training Center for the Blind.

The company made the donation on Wednesday February 16 in Blantyre and Mulanje respectively.

According to Airtel Malawi plc Head of CSR, PR and Brand Communication, Norah Chavula Chirwa, the donation is in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility policy and their passionate about education.

“We are here as Airtel Malawi to donate some additive devices for the visually impaired students. We started planning this last year and that time we engaged the department of disabilities at the ministry of gender.

“As you know we are very passionate about education with regards to our corporate social responsibility. So we felt that it was right for us to assist some schools that are in need of assistive devices to improve their education, hence the donation,” said Chirwa.

Chavula Chirwa further said the company remain committed to helping improve the country’s education sector and added that their plans are to help as many schools as they can with some basic needs.

Some of the items which Airtel Malawi plc has donated to the two institutions include; Perkins Braille machines, braille embossers, embosser papers, styli and braille hand frames with papers.

Reacting to the donation, Principal for Mulanje Vocational Training Center for the Blind Adam John Mulagha said the donation is so timely as their institution had very insufficient assistive devices against a population of 36 trainees.

Mulagha’s sentiments were concurred by Inclusive Education Coordinator for South West Education Division Ellard Katanda who reported that 14 visually impaired students at Blantyre Secondary School, were sharing 7 assistive devices.

Katanda further said; “There are so many challenges amongst visually impaired students in schools and Blantyre Secondary School in particular. As a result, there have been poor performances from students, but with this donation from Airtel Malawi, we are so hopeful that there will be an improvement.”

Airtel set aside K15 million for the procurement of these assistive devices and apart from Blantyre Secondary School and Mulanje Vocational Training Center for the Blind, similar devices will be distributed at Chilanga Resource centre in Kasungu, Ekwendeni Resource Centre and at the Department of Disability office in Lilongwe.