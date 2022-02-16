FAM optimistic of making more money through Mpira TV

By Gracious Ganiza

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu Manda says the association is optimistic of unlocking revenue through Mpira TV for the benefit of clubs and other stakeholders.

This has come as Mpira TV project has made gross revenue of K26.3 million.

“We remain optimistic of unlocking revenue through Mpira TV for the benefit of all key stakeholders. Football is serious business. We need your support on this commercial drive to turn around the fortunes of Malawi football,” Nyamilandu Manda said.

FAM is projecting to generate at least 300 million kwacha yearly if the broadcaster reaches 10, 000 subscribers. Last season, 2, 595 subscribers registered to watch Airtel Top 8 games through Mpira TV.

After taking out production costs, 80% of the revenue which is K14.5 million will be shared among the eight participating teams of which Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers, who played four matches, will pocket the lion’s share of K2, 629, 413 each.

Mighty wanderers and Civil Sporting will get K1, 972, 060 from three matches as the two semifinalists. The four quarterfinalists TN Stars, Karonga United, Moyale, Barracks and MAFCO will receive K1, 314, 707 each after playing two games while FAM and Super League of Malawi (SULOM) are expected to get 10 percent each.