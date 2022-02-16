A woman who is accusing Malawi Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of raping her has said she fears for her life because the pastor is a dangerous man.

The woman has spoken out following a High Court ruling directing Lilongwe senior magistrate court, Patrick Chirwa, to decide on whether women who accuse Bushiri of rape should come to Malawi to testify or can testify using other means such as online.

The woman’s mother, in an interview with broadcaster eNCA, said her daughter will not travel to Malawi even if Chirwa decides that the witnesses should testify physically in Malawi.

“This issue happened here in South Africa, so how can we just follow Bushiri wherever he is while he has to be here and face his charges,” said the mother.

“We are not protected … because Bushiri is a dangerous man. I don’t want to lie. He is very dangerous” she said.

She also revealed frustrations over the delay of the case saying she and her husband are “tired” and “are thinking of withdrawing the case”.

Prophet Bushiri and wife Mary were arrested in South Africa in October, 2020 over fraud, money laundering and corruption charges. They maintain their innocence.

The couple escaped South Africa soon after being granted bail on 4 November. In Malawi, they were arrested but a court freed them saying their arrest was illegal because there had been no formal request from South Africa.

South Africa later sent the formal request for the extradition of the Bushiris to stand trial on charges of theft, fraud, forgery and failing to comply with bail conditions.

In the extradition case, magistrate Chirwa ruled that women who accuse Bushiri of rape should come to Malawi to testify but the State appealed to the High Court which directed Chirwa to be open in listening to alternatives of hearing witnesses which may include virtual hearing.