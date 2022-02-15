MABA members elect new Northern Region committee

Malawi Amateur Boxing Association (MABA) Northern Region chapter on Sunday elected new committee to run the association for the next four years.

The outgoing Chairperson Mwayi Mayiza Kumwenda who withdrew from the race at the eleventh hour gave way to his contender Happy Kumwenda who was once worked as Vice Chairperson for the region.

Three members from each boxing club were eligible to vote. The clubs are Katoto, Stadium, Prison, Police, Road Trip, Katoto, Likoma, Moyale, and Nkhatabay.

Karonga club members were denied to take part as their membership was not recognized.

Speaking after the election, the newly elected Chairperson Happy Kumwenda, said it’s time to restore the sport of Boxing which has almost died in the region.

“With my newly entire committee we will make sure to have a bout in the next three months. I already identified a place which can be used as a venue. On top of that, the committee will also make sure that the availability of the boxing ring is there at the soonest time,” said Kumwenda.

Kumwenda then thanked the outgoing chairperson and asked him to work hand in hand with the new committee.

National General Secretary Daudi Shaibu who managed the election said he was happy that the election went as planned.

“Today we held the regional elections and it ended well as you can see there was no violence. My advice to the newly committee is that we want to see Northern Region to grow in as far as boxing is concerned and we want them to work also focus on female boxers as their friends in central region and south are doing. There will also be some games locally and international that will need all regions to participate,” said Shaibu.

Duran the polls, Adamson Chunga got the vice chairperson position, Mike Lyson Zgambo was ushered into office as General Secretary while Joseph Kumimba took the position of Treasure. All these position went unopposed except the position of vice General Secretary which was won by Idah Kanthenga with 21 votes against Bless Mvula who managed 9 votes only.