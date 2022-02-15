Corruption rampant at State House

State House says its staff have been using the name of President Lazarus Chakwera to commit corrupt acts.

State House Chief of Staff Prince Kampondamgaga has said this in a memo to staff dated 15 February, 2022.

He said they have received reports that staff from state residence have been using the name of the president to solicit money from prospective bidders of public procurement in exchange for a promise to influence the awarding of contracts of public goods, services and works.

The State House employees have also been soliciting money from business owners and parastatals using Chakwera’s name while some have been able to obtained land for private use using the name of State House.

“These acts are unacceptable, unprofessional and constitute gross indiscipline, and will not be tolerated.

“They also constitute significant breaches of trust placed in us by the president,” Kampondamgaga said.

He then warned that any one found to be engaging in the acts will be subject to severe discipline and even immediate dismissal. But Kampondamgaga did not say if State House will report the culprits to police as some of the acts are criminal.

However, he advised staff to refrain from such acts and those who have already committed the acts to “immediately take appropriate corrective actions.”

The internal memo comes after reports that some State House and Office of President and Cabinet employees have grabbed land at Area 49 in Lilongwe.

The land, estimated to be seven acres, was reserved for construction of a community clinic and school.

Minister of Lands Sam Kawale said today that his ministry has advised employers of the concerned land grabbers to take disciplinary action against them.