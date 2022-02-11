Adidas accused of racism over Kurt Zouma treatment

Adidas has been accused of racism and discrimination after the company terminated its contract with West Ham defender Kurt Zouma who was filmed kicking his cat.

Adidas issued a statement confirming that they have ended their relationship with West Ham’s defender Zouma. Adidas used to sponsor Zouma with boots.

“We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete,” reads the statement.

This comes after Zouma caused a stir on social media after he was recorded kicking his cat in the kitchen.

In the clip posted on social media, he was also seen throwing a pair of shoes at the cat before slapping the cat in the face.

Zouma apologized over the video and said his “behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

Since the clip emerged, Zouma has had his cat taken away from him, has been fined by his club and has lost sponsorship. There have also been calls for his club West Ham to suspend him.

However, social media users have reacted to how Adidas decided to end their relationship with Zouma harshly, unlike the cases of Luis Suarez and Eden Hazard.

In 2014, the former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was only cautioned by Adidas having racially abused former Manchester United player Patrice Evra and also biting Giorgio Chiellini.

On the other hand, Eden Hazard kicked a Swansea City ball boy during a football match but was only suspended for three matches.

Author Omojuwa wrote: “Never heard of any sport brand withdrawing a player’s contract over racism. People got fined paltry sums for racist comments, Zouma gets fined £250k for kicking a cat. Has his adidas contract withdrawn. Virtue signalling. Nothing more. Zouma is wrong. The punishment? Overboard.”

Never heard of any sport brand withdrawing a player’s contract over racism. People got fined paltry sums for racist comments, Zouma gets fined £250k for kicking a cat. Has his adidas contract withdrawn. Virtue signalling. Nothing more. Zouma is wrong. The punishment? Overboard. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 9, 2022

“Suarez got a warning from Adidas for racism meanwhile zouma is losing his sponsorship deal for animal cruelty,” said a Twitter user.

Suarez got a warning from Adidas for racism meanwhile zouma is losing his sponsorship deal for animal cruelty Adidas allocating punishments: pic.twitter.com/yXUwxxDiUX — Attah Akor (@attah_akor) February 9, 2022

“John Terry was fined £220,000 for racially abusing Anton Ferdinand. Kurt Zouma has been fined £250,000 for kicking a cat. The message is very clear,” said gabrieloguda.