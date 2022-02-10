Son kills his father in Chikwawa

A 22-year-old man in Chikwawa has brutally hacked his 60-year-old father in the head using a panga knife.

The suspect has been identified as Thokozani Sinjirani of Chikutireni village, Traditional Authority Maseya in the district.

It is reported that the son and his father, Andrew Sinjirani, were at home while other family members had gone to the garden for some works.

However, for unknown reason the suspect brutally hacked his father in the head using a panga knife and left him lifeless.

After receiving the information, Chikwawa police station officers rushed to the scene accompanied by medical personnel from Bereu health centre who conducted postmortem. Results revealed that death was caused due to severe bleeding.

The suspect will appear in court to answer a murder charge which is contrary to section 209 of the Penal code.

However, Police in the district have condemned the behavior shown by the boy and further warned that the long arm of the law will take its course to everyone who does not obey and respect the laws of this country.

The late Andrew Sinjirani came from Chikutireni village Traditional Authority Maseya in Chikwawa District