Innobuild bails out 50 needy students at Dzenza Secondary School

As one way of complementing government efforts in promoting access to quality education, Innobuild Private Limited Company has extended a hand of support to 50 needy students who were finding it hard to pay tuition at Dzenza Secondary School in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of a Three Million Malawi Kwacha (K3, 000,000) Cheque at Dzenza Secondary School on Thursday, Innobuild Private Limited Chief Executive Officer Billy Jonathan Chiwotha said the support is part of their corporate social responsibility.

Chiwotha said they exist because of Malawians and they cannot run away from the obligation of supporting Malawians whenever there is a need to do that.

He further encouraged the students to realize the importance of having personal vision that will help propel them to work hard and stay focused at school.

“We will continue supporting you as long as you perform very well in class. Success is an impossible story without working hard and putting in place strategic goals. We passed through similar situations with yours but we are here because we worked hard,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Gift Phiri said the support came at a time of financial difficulties in their homes and they had low hopes of getting back in class.

Phiri said it is by grace of God that Innobuild located them for the scholarship and has since pledged to work extra hard in order to achieve their dreams.

“We are so thankful to Innobuild for the support. It is not just the financial support that we received but we have also been inspired to work hard despite whatever we are facing in life,” he said.

However, Dzenza Secondary School Head Teacher Kinly Chavula thanked Innobuild for the gesture saying the beneficiaries really needed a hand.

Chavula then urged students to take the support as an inspiration for them to work hard saying there are many students in the country who are lacking similar opportunities.

Apart from Dzenza Secondary School, Innobuild is also helping a number of Secondary School students in Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi, Mzuzu, Kasungu and Salima.