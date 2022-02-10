Gemini Major releases “Ooh Lala” visuals featuring Ayra Starr

By Roy Kafoteka

Multi-award winning producer/artist Gemini Major comes through with visuals for his new single “Ooh Lala”.

Taken off from the newly released 7-track project “Island Water” the new song features vocal support from the enchanting Mavin Records songstress, Ayra Starr, who does exceptionally well over her verses.

A delightful tune from the two top-notch hit artists, as Ayra Starr does her best in delivering her unique voice forward, bringing a natural flair to the song and Gemini bringing the finesse through his amazing delivery of flows.

Benn Gilbert Kamoto, popularly known by his stage name Gemini Major, is a Malawian-born South African record producer and artist.

Making up for his hard work has earned him working alongside and rubbing shoulders with some of the industry’s best, including Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Khuli Chana, Anatii, Tay Grin, Toast, Charisma, Hayze Engolah, and so latest Chance The Rapper just to name a few.

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, is a fast rising Nigerian singer and songwriter. She first hit the spotlight after being announced as Mavin Records’ new signed artist.

Going head to head on the new song makes up for a new melodic vibe, as the two African acts bring forward their natural versatile talents together.

A special blend of genre of Afro-pop sounds that will make you just fall in love and sing along.

Check out “Ooh Lala” official music video below!