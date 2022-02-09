MCP legislator Chilapondwa apologizes for cooking oil remarks

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Ntchisi South Ulemu Chilapondwa has apologized over his remarks that cooking oil is for the elites.

Chilapondwa made the remarks in Parliament yesterday in response to a speech by Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa who, on Monday, expressed concern that prices of cooking oil continue to rise in Malawi under the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

Chilapondwa yesterday appeared to suggest that the issue of cooking oil prices is not a concern for people in rural areas.

“Cooking oil prices are for the elites. local people in the villages are not looking for solutions to cooking oil, they are looking for solutions to real issues,” said Chilapondwa.

The remarks sparked debate on social media and today the legislator has apologized. Speaking in Parliament, Chilapondwa said he has withdrawn the remarks and understands that cooking oil is an essential commodity for every household as it forms nutritional content.

Commenting on the issue, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo said Chilapondwa has shown that he is brave by acknowledging his mistake.