Catholic Women in afforestation drive in Zomba

By Raphael Likaka

In a bid to restore forest cover within the Zomba Diocese, Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) has launched a diocese level tree planting initiative.

The CWO launched a Diocese level forest season near the houses of the Episcopal of the Zomba Diocese where CWO Chairperson Christina Lakiyoni expressed the women’s total commitment in this Forestry Season saying tree planting is key in environmental conservation.

Lakiyoni added that trees have multiple importance ranging from conserving soil and water to providing humans with wood products such as poles and timber.

She therefore urged fellow women in the Zomba Diocese to plant many trees in their respective parishes and homes to ensure that land is protected from degradation.

“l appeal to all women in the Zomba Diocese that you should make sure to plant trees in your parishes and homes so that we should conserve and address environmental problems,” Lakiyoni said while stressing the importance of the women participation in Forestry Season.

She added that the timber will be one of the products that will be sold to raise funds for the operations in the Zomba Diocese.

In her remarks, Advisor of CWO in the Zomba Diocese, Sister Cecilia Makweya said tree planting is an important way of conserving the environment. She added that the catholic women have agreed to care for the seedlings and also to protect them from bush fires to ensure a high percentage of tree survival.

Makweya further said she will ensure that women take an active role in planting trees at the Diocese and in their respective parishes.

“As an advisor of Catholic Women Organisation, l assure you that l will make sure that women are actively participating in tree planting annually,” she said amidst ululation from members of CWO who also sang songs of Virgin Mary.

Representatives of women from all parishes under the Zomba Diocese attended the Diocese Level Forestry Season launch and they planted almost 300 tree seedlings.