Zomba Diocese donates Covid-19 supplies to Pirimiti Community Hospital

By: Raphael Likaka

Zomba Diocese through Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has donated assorted Covid-19 medical supplies worth over K10 Million to Pirimiti Rural Hospital in Zomba to assist the hospital to effectively respond to Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the medical supplies donation, Director of Health for Zomba Diocese, Sister Priscilla Tembo said the Diocese decided to donate the Covid-19 medical supplies to Pirimiti Hospital because the health facility mostly lack medical supplies to treat Covid- 19 patients.

Sister Priscilla said Zomba Diocese opened an isolation center at Pirimiti to complement government efforts in responding to Covid-19 pandemic.

She therefore appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 preventive guidelines such as consistent hand washing with soap, wearing face masks and observing social distance.

In her remarks, Pirimiti Hospital Administrator, Sister Mary Njuguna commended the Episcopal Conference of Malawi for donating the Covid-19 medical supplies.

She said the medical supplies will help the hospital to effectively respond to Covid-19 pandemic

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi received Covid-19 supplies from an organisation called Misereor.

The supplies included oxygen cylinders, gloves, aprons, surgical masks and shield masks.