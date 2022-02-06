Shadow Minister of Trade Ganda demands probe into MRA officer’s death

Shadow Minister of Trade says Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Station Manager for Dedza Alinafe Bonongwe was diligent in dealing with the fight against corruption and smuggling of various items at the Dedza Border.

The Shadow Minister Gladys Ganda has called on the police to conduct a proper investigation into Bonongwe’s death.

“The law enforcement agencies and any other meaningful Malawians should do their job to find the persons behind this cruel murder of a patriotic Malawian,” said Ganda.

According to Ganda, Bonongwe dealt with smugglers who use uncharted routes to evade taxes at the Dedza Border.

“The late Alinafe Bonongwe committed his crime when he tried to save Malawi from evil people who have no intentions of allowing this country to develop.

“It is so disheartening that our country is slowly degenerating into a country of terror when innocent Malawians try to protect and safeguard our taxes,” said Ganda.

The Shadow Minister Ganda who is also the Chairperson of Budget and Finance Committee of Parliament and MP for Nsanje Lalanje has reminded all Malawians to be guards of one another in this very difficult time when corruption is taking center stage.

Ganda also asked God to be with the bereaved families in this difficult time and has since condoled the MRA and all Malawians who have lost a patriot.

Bonongwe’s death comes after a campaign on social media by unknown people who tried to damage Bonongwe’s reputation so that he should be transferred from Dedza border as he was seen to be an obstacle to many tax evaders.

Dedza Police said yesterday that Bonongwe was found hanging to the roof of his house on Friday night. The police added that a postmortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Bonongwe hailed from Kapanga village T/A Malengachanzi District Nkhotakota.