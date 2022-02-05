Toast returns with a drill tune

Award-winning Malawian rapper Gomezgani ‘Toast’ Kambwiri has dropped a song after a long break in the industry.

The song which is labelled Angels has been delivered in drill fashion. Speaking after the release, Toast said his fans asked for new music hence he decided to grant them their wish.

“My fans said they wanted new music, so here is the music,” said the former Street Fame member

He added that the latest song is only the beginning of great things to come.

Angels passed through the production channels of Tonic City and ChuxTpatSeplan. Visuals for the song were crafted by Ron CZ.

Kambwiri who is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in the East African Nation of Kenya, took a music break due to school commitments.

The rapper last released a song in April 2021. His last release is called 1.5.0.