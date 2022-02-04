Mpinganjira granted bail

Convict Thom Mpinganjira has been granted bail pending his appeal on his conviction and sentence.

Justice Frank Kapanda of the Supreme Court of Appeal has made the ruling following an application by the Mpinganjira.

The businessperson was sentenced to nine years in prison last year for attempts to offer bribe to Constitutional Court Judges.

The Supreme Court ruling comes a month High Court Judge John Chirwa in Blantyre dismissed Mpinganjira’s application for bail pending appeal and ordered Mpinganjira to pay costs for the bail application proceedings.

The businessperson appealed against the High Court ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal and he has been successful.

Mpinganjira, the former head of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, was convicted on September 10, 2021 and in October he was sentenced to nine years in prison over his attempts to offer K100 million bribe to five judges who were presiding over the 2019 presidential elections case.