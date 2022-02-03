Govt distributes 1.2 million new secondary school textbooks

The Malawi Government through the Ministry of Education has distributed over 1.2 million new Science and Mathematics textbooks to secondary schools across the country.

This is according to minister of education Agnes NyaLonje who was speaking during a symbolic presentation of these Science and Mathematics textbooks to secondary schools on Wednesday February 2nd, 2022.

At an event which was held at Masuku CDSS in Mangochi district, NyaLonje said government through her Ministry procured 1,292,976 science and mathematics textbooks and teachers guides.

She said this is under the World Bank funded ‘Equity with Quality Learning at Secondary’ (EQUALS) Project which aims at improving quality of science and mathematics subjects in secondary schools.

The minister continued to say the initiative will see each and every secondary school students having a science and mathematics textbook a development she said will as well improve quality of education in the country.

“This event is historic not only to the Ministry of Education, but the nation as a whole because for the first time, each student in secondary schools will have a science and mathematics textbook to themselves.

“Component one of the Project is about ‘Improving the quality of science and mathematics instruction’. One of the objectives under this component is to resource the secondary school curriculum and ensure that requisite teaching and learning materials are made available for enhanced quality of learning,” said NyaLonje.

The minister further added that the textbooks which have been resourced are Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics for both Junior and Senior Secondary Levels.

She added that: “Textbooks play a vital role in the teaching-learning process. They provide the basic framework within which much of the classroom activities occur and also give every learner the best possible opportunities for learning,”

NyaLonje indicated that the ministry has procured 317, 080 Mathematics student textbooks and 6,164 Teachers Guides, 317,080 student textbooks and 6,164 Teachers Guides for biology.

It is further reported that the ministry has also resourced 317,080 textbooks and 6,164 Teachers Guides for chemistry and 317,080 student textbooks and 6,164 Teachers Guides for physics.

In his reaction to the initiative, headteacher for Masuku CDSS Master Kajawo said these textbooks will greatly improve pass rate in science subjects in CDSSs claiming there has been lack of these books in most schools.

Kajawo said: “There have been challenges before. Community Day Secondary Schools have had few science subjects learning materials, but with this initiative, we are so hopeful that there will be an improvement in terms of pass rate.”

Meanwhile, the ministry of education has advised learners to care of the textbooks claiming they are expensive and government want the textbooks to be used by other students in future.