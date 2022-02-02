Analysts back Bullets’ decision to release 8 players

Steve Liwewe Banda and Patrick Simango have hailed Nyasa Big Bullets’ decision to lay off eight seasoned players ahead of the 2022 soccer season.

Bullets, the most decorated club in the land, decided against renewing the contracts of Chiukepo Msowoya, Chimango Kayira, Pilirani Zonda, Bright Munthali, Sankhani Mkandawire, Zicco Mkanda, Dalitso Sailesi and Nelson kangunje.

The development attracted mixed reactions from some Bullets fans who expressed their disappointment especially with the release of some of the players, notably Msowoya and Mkandawire.

But commenting on the issue during a midweek sports on Radio 2 FM, the duo said the club has done well, adding “it’s understandable to release players who have been with the club for years and whose performances were slowly fading”.

“It was necessary for the club to create a room for a new generation and it happens everywhere. We have watched Afcon where the majority of teams have youngsters who can match with the requirements of football in the modern days so the club has done well and this is one of the many steps that would ensure the team continues its dominance in the domestic football,” said Liwewe Banda.

Echoing Banda’s words, Simango said there is nothing sinister about what Bullets has done.

“Nothing strange at all. It happened everywhere. Players get released and some of these guys have been with the club for more than a decade and there is no way they can be performing like before so the team has done well in making this decision,” he said.

According to the statement the club released on Monday, the decision to have the players axed was recommended by the Technical Panel.

The Super League and Airtel Top Eight Cup champions are yet to regroup for the 2022 season.

In a related development, Silver Strikers have released Thuso Paipi, Mphatso Dzongololo, Hadji Wali and Trevor Kalema ahead of the new season.