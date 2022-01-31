Three people arrested over Chamba in Nkhatabay

By Mercy Nsaliwa

Police in Nkhatabay district are keeping in custody three people for being found in possession of 16 bags of chamba.

The suspects have been identified as Anderson Chikungu aged 43, Mwayi Nahawa aged 18 and Samson Mwase, 45.

They all work with Pallet Kings Company as; driver, labourer and watchman respectively.

On January 30, 2022, police received a tip from well-wishers about a certain lorry registration number MJ 8704 Ashok Leyland which had carried some planks from Vizara Estate as well as some suspicious sealed bags.

Following the tip, police managed to arrest the suspects who tactically loaded 16 bags of sativa and covered them with planks to conceal.

They have been charged with being found in possession of Cannabis Sativa and they will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, police in the district have commended members of the community for the support towards ending crime through provision of information.

Police have further encouraged people in the district to keep on providing important information which may help in dealing with criminals.

Anderson Chikungu comes from Chikungu Village in Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikhwawa, Mwayi Nahawa is from Namakoka Village in Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba Diistrict while Samson Mwase comes from Mtepuka Village in Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay District.