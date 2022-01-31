Three arrested after being found with 370 bags of fertilizer

Three men have been arrested at in Bvumbwe after they were found with 370 bags of fertilizer suspected to have been stolen from a warehouse.

The three have been identified as Hanif Kapanda 39, George Kajawa 39, and James Chimenya 42.

Limbe police Spokesperson Patrick Mussa said detectives on January 29, 2022 received a report that criminals broke into a warehouse belonging to Simion Harry, a businessman plying his trade in Bvumbwe and that fifteen bags of NPK fertiliser were stolen.

The detectives through intelligence, were tipped that the suspects were seen in the area offloading bags of fertiliser from a lorry Hino Ranger into a Freightliner truck.

A follow-up was made which led to the arrest of the three suspects, and recovery of 370 bags of NPK fertiliser.

The three have since been charged with found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen, and breaking into a building and committing a felony.

They are expected to appear in court soon.