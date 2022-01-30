Devotion: Your reason for being alive

Ephesian 2:10 “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared before that we would walk in them.”

We are God’s workmanship simply means we are God’s product. No manufacturer would make a product without intended purpose. You must know your purpose and live it to become relevant in this life.

Once a product becomes unusable it’s not fit to be kept. It is abandoned and thrown away.

Matthew 5:13 “You are the salt of the earth, but if the salt has lost its flavor, with what will it be salted? It is then good for nothing, but to be cast out and trodden under the feet of men.”

Some people are running away from their God given purposes in pursuit of their fleshly desires and other human symbols of success such as fame and so on. God’s purpose on your life is irrevocable. That means God doesn’t change his mind on it.

Romans 11:29 “For God’s gifts and calling never change.”

Jonah tried to run away from his calling as prophet and God never changed his mind. Moses was running away his calling as a leader for lack of oratory skills and God didn’t change His mind. Isaiah made an excuse that he was too sinful but God never changed his mind. Jeremiah said he was young but still God didn’t change it.

Learn to accept your God given purpose. That will guarantee you a reason to still live in this world. The day you abandon that calling and you pursue other things you become a salt that has lost its saltness. Just know you have abandoned your mercy for living. Don’t be attracted by human symbols of success. Don’t be attracted to lying vanities.

Jonah 2:8 “They that observe lying vanities forsake their own mercy.”

CONFESSION

I am moving in my God given purpose. I refuse to abandon my calling and purpose in pursuit of human symbols of success. I am a workmanship of God and will always be usable. I am a vessel of honor in Jesus Name. Amen

