Six arrested for possessing pangolin

Rumphi Police have placed in custody six men for allegedly possessing a live pangolin.

The suspects were arrested during the night of 28 January, 2022 at Sameda Lodge.

At the material time, Rumphi Police detectives were on patrol and came across the suspects.

Then one from the team posed as a buyer. Immediately, the six suspects came with the pangolin so that they could negotiate the price.

In the process, the officers arrived and arrested them and charged them with the offence of being found in possession of listed species. They will appear soon before court.

The suspects include Ambere Mshani, 31, from Naviziwa village under Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa; Kennedy Tembo, 52, from Waliranji in Mchinji and Yozgani Kumwenda aged 49 from Chibalazi under Traditional Authority Jalavikuba.

The other three are Simon Tembo, 36, from Alufeyo Village under Traditional Authority Mzikubola; Malamulo Jere, 45, from Emuterera village under Traditional Authority M ’mbelwa, and Brighton Shaba aged 49 Malaswashaba Village under Traditional Authority Mabulabo both in Mzimba district.