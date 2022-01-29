Activist applauds Chakwera for delinking economic planning from Chilima’s ministry

A Governance and Human Rights advocate says delinking economic planning and development from a portfolio held by Vice President Saulos Chilima and combining it with Ministry of Finance will give more opportunity to the new finance minister to focus on planning for the revival of Malawi’s economy.

The activist Undule Mwakasungula was commenting on the new cabinet in which President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Felix Mlusu as Minister of Finance and has taken away Economic Planning from a portfolio held by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The Vice President used to be Minister of Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms but Chakwera has only left him with Public Sector reforms.

Chakwera has since appointed Sosten Gwengwe as the new Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs.

“I applaud the President for combining the Finance and Economic Planning under the same ministry as they are one and the same unlike the previous structure.

“The new minister will have a big task of reviving the economy with more sound people centered strategies and I believe with the support of all other stakeholders it will be possible,” said Mwakasungula

He also noted that the president has mixed new and old faces and that women make up 40 percent of the 30-member cabinet

“I have seen women also being featured in the new cabinet more. Mrs Nancy Tembo is Foreign Affairs Minister and Hon Sendeza is Homeland Security Minister, these are key ministries and it is a big plus in the involvement women in national positions. This is a good indication and commitment from the President in promoting women in this country,” said Mwakasungula

He then expressed hope that the new cabinet will work hand in hand with the President and Vice president to revive the struggling economy and develop this country.