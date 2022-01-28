Chakwera fires Malawi Finance Minister

President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Felix Mlusu as Minister of Finance and has taken away Economic Planning from a portfolio held by Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The Vice President used to be Minister of Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms but Chakwera has only left him with Public Sector reforms.

Chakwera has since appointed Sosten Gwengwe as the new Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs. The changes come as Chilima was implementing an economic recovery plan announced by the Chakwera administration in a bid to address the rise in cost of living.

The Malawi leader, in the second part of a reshuffled cabinet announced today, has removed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and MCP Youth Director Richard Chimwendo from the Ministry of Homeland of Security.

Mkaka is now Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, swapping roles with Nancy Tembo who is Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Richard Chimwendo Banda has been named Minister of Youth and Sports, replacing Ulemu Msungama who has been fired.

The President has appointed Albert Mbawala as Minister of Mining to replace the fired Abdul Gaffar while People’s Party Secretary General Ibrahim Matola is Minister of Energy.

Those fired from cabinet also include Chrissy Kanyasho who was former Deputy Minister of Health and Agnes Nkusankhoma who was Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

New faces in the cabinet include Harry Mkandawire (Deputy Minister of Defence) Monica Chang’anamuno (Deputy Minister of Education), John Bande (Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation), Enock Phale (Deputy Minister of Health) and Deus Gumba (Deputy Minister of Lands).

In the reshuffled cabinet, Chakwera has promoted three former female deputy ministers to cabinet ministers. They include Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza who is Minister of Homeland Security and was formerly Deputy Minister of Defence .

The 29-member cabinet include 12 women and 17 men

The following is the full Malawi Cabinet list.

Sosten Alfred Gwengwe. M.P. Minister

of Finance and Economic Affairs. Nancy Tembo, M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs. Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, M.P., Minister of Homeland Security. Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka, M.P.

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change. Richard Chimwendo Banda. M.P., Minister of Youth and Sports. Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo. Minister of National Unity. Gospel Kazako, Minister of

Information and Digitisation. Dr Albert Mbawala, M.P. Minister of

Mining. lbrahim Matola., Minister of Energy. Lobin C. Lowe, M.P., Minister of Agriculture Michael Bizwick Usi, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Patricia Annie Kaliati, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Titus Mvalo, Minister of Justice Agnes Nyalonje, Minister of Education Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, M.P, Minister of Health Jacob Hara, M.P, Minister of Minister of Transport and Public Works Blessings Darlo Chinsinga, Minister of Local Government Vera Kamtukule, Minister of Labour Abida Sidik Mia, M.P, Minister of Water and Sanitation Mark Katsonga Phiri, M.P, Minister of Trade and Industry Samuel Kawale M.P, Minister of Lands

The following have been appointed as Deputy Ministers:

Harry Mkandawire. Deputy Minister of

Defence. Nancy Chaola Mdooko, M.P. Deputy

Minister of Transport and Public Works. Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa, M.P.,

Deputy Minister of Agriculture. Halima Alima Daud, M.P., Deputy

Minister of Local Government. Deus Gumba, M.P. Deputy Minister of

Lands. Enock Phale, M.P. Deputy Minister of

Health. John Bande, M.P. Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation. Monica Chang’anamuno, M.P. Deputy

Minister of Education.