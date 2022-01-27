Woman arrested for possessing 23 bags of AIP fertilizer

Police in Blantyre have arrested a 60-year old woman for being found in possession of 23 bags of fertilizer meant for Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).

This is according to Ndirande police public relations officer Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda who has identified the suspect as Emily Mphowa who was arrested on Wednesday January 26 at Kameza roundabout.

Sergeant Nyirenda said police officers who were on patrol at Machinjiri turn-off along Old Chileka Road, received a tip from well-wishers that several bags of fertilizer have been spotted at Kameza bus stage and were expected to be loaded in a vehicle in transit to Lilongwe.

It is reported that people became suspicious when they realised that the bags were disguised by wrapping them in other old sack bags to hide the original identity of the commodity.

Following the tip, the officers rushed to the scene where they found and seize the said 23 bags of Urea and NPK fertilizer and later launched an investigation which led to the arresting of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the suspect has revealed that the said bags of fertilizer were bought from the established selling points around Chikuli area in Blantyre using National Identity Cards which were being collected from the beneficiaries of AIP.

However, Mphowa who is expected to appear in court soon, indicated that the fertilizer was destined for Dedza and not Lilongwe.

Emily Mphowa hails from Kamwetsa village in the area of Traditional Authority Kunthembwe in Blantyre.