Apostle Kawinga pledges 1 Million Kwacha to each Flames player

Apostle Clifford Kawinga of Salvation for All Ministries, who is also a businessman, has pledged to reward 1 Million Kwacha to each player.

Kawinga’s pledge also goes to all officials in the camp including the kit master.

Speaking to Malawi24, Kawinga said as a Malawian Citizen, he has passion to help in any developments that are taking place in the Country and sport is another area that he need to help much.

“I have decided give this support to our National team the Flames because as a team they need support from us as citizens and also because I love my country very much. You may be aware that I have a team Kawinga Football Club which has been doing very well.

“Furthermore, I have been sponsoring football leagues in Ntchisi, Nkhotakota and other places as a sign of my passion for football and also as patriot. My pledge to the Flames is aimed at “kuipatsa moto” Flames and boost their morale. My support to the team is to remind them that as, Malawians we have trust in them and that they have support of Malawians. Additionally, as a man of God, the bible tells us that you should have joy when you put a smile on someone face this is what I have done, and If you remember our Head of State President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera taught us the need to support our team when he pledged K 1 Million to the players and we are following suit”, said Kawinga.

He also noted that as a businessman who has corporate entities in the country doing businesses, it is as well a duty of corporate entities to do corporate social responsibility.

He added that Flames National team at times lack support when there are many business entities in the country that can support the Flames and have enough resource to motivate our players.

Apostle Clifford Kawinga is founder of Salvation for All Ministries and also Managing Director of Crerk Hardware, CK unique ceramics, CK Farms and Cold storage, CK properties and Shalom school.

Malawi today will play against Morocco in round of 16.