Malawi replica jerseys fail to arrive

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says the much anticipated Flames replica jerseys have not arrived in the country despite the association telling the nation that the consignment was expected to land in Malawi on Monday.

On Sunday, FAM had announced that the replicas would arrive on Monday before hitting the market the following day through the authorized retailers.

But the country’s soccer governing body has just released a statement in which it has informed the general public, authorized retailers and supporters that the jerseys were not delivered on Monday as earlier expected.

“We regret to inform all Flames supporters, authorized retailers and the general public that due to logistical challenges, the Flames replica jerseys were not delivered today as earlier expected.

“We are following up with our partners to secure quick turnaround of the consignment and hopefully this will materialize soon,” reads the statement.

Though FAM did not disclose the logistical challenges, Malawi24 can confirm that flights at Chileka International Airport are not landing due to the bad weather conditions caused by Ana Cyclone which has hit the most parts of Southern Region.

This is another massive blow to the Association which wanted to have the jerseys ready before Malawi’ Round of 16 clash against Morocco on Tuesday night.

FAM has already come under fire for failing to supply the replicas in time before the Africa Cup of Nations in which the Flames have done well by reaching the first ever Round of 16 in their third time appearance.