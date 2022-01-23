Chakwera yet to honor his Flames pledge

President Lazarus Chakwera is yet to honor his pledge to give money to Malawi National Football Team players involved in the game against Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chakwera promised K1 million to each player who played in the game and K500,000 each to unused substitutes if the result against Senegal secured qualification to the knockout stages for the Flames.

Flames drew 0-0 with Senegal, a result that saw the Flames qualifying to the last 16 of the AFCON where they will play Morocco.

The Malawi leader, however, is yet to honor the pledge.

Some companies which made pledges to the Flames for the same match already honored their pledges and made public announcements

Currently, the Flames are facing financial challenges in Cameroon as expenses have also increased following the team’s qualification to the knockout stages.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu noted that financial woes have deepened as they already had a deficit of K154 million before travelling to the AFCON.

“Expenditures have increased having qualified to knockout stages of round of the competition. We have made an appeal to the Ministry of Sports to bail us out, bearing in mind that we received a pledge of K154 million,” Nyamilandu said.

Media reports indicate that FAM has sent back some officials to Malawi in order to cut costs and save money for player bonuses.