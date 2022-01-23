Chakwera not supporting Martha Chizuma

Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma has revealed in a leaked audio alleged to be hers that she is not getting support from the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

Chizuma in the leaked audio was asked by the man she was chatting with if she ws getting any support from the number 1.

In response, Chizuma said “urgh”. She then narrated that she was given a message by a politician that she had “lost support from State House”.

According to Chizuma, the politician who claimed to have been sent to deliver the message by a top government official, also told her that she is perceived to be stubborn and emotional.

“The politician said I would be fired soon and that I want to bring the Chakwera government down,” said Chizuma.

She added that she was advised to look at the political context and not focus on fighting corruption now.

During the period Chizuma has been ACB chief, the ACB has arrested two ministers in the Lazarus Chakwera administration. One of the ministers, Newton Kambala who was fired, is currently answering charges in court while Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa who is accused of receiving bribes was released after securing a court order.

Recent media reports indicate that the ACB is not being funded adequately such that investigators are being forced to use their own money to carry out duties.

Commenting on the leaked audio, Danwood Chirwa, a law professor at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, expressed concern that Chizuma has been deprived of both political and institutional support her office badly needs.

“She’s on her own. We knew this already; the difference is that we now have it from the horse’s own mouth. She’s the hunted one, not the hunter. Unfortunately for her and Malawians, there are many hunters, within and outside government, who are guilty, hungry and desperate. They have no fear of censure from their political superiors because they’ve have been assured full support,” said Chirwa.